RALEIGH, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team earned a split against NC State on Saturday afternoon, coming up short 4-2 in the first game before bouncing back to defeat the Wolfpack 4-1 in the second game at Dail Softball Stadium.



The Pirates (27-24, 3-12 AAC) rebounded from only three hits in the first game with eight in the second contest behind Bailee Wilson’s 2-for-4 performance at the plate with a two-run blast to center field and Joie Fittante’s 2-for-2 outing off the bench. The Wolfpack (18-32, 6-15 ACC) struggled in the second game, allowing four ECU runs in the fourth inning and leaving five runners on base.



Game One: NC State 4, East Carolina 2

The Pirates jumped out to a strong start on offense with back-to-back hits from Taudrea Sinnie and Taylor Edwards and Bailee Wilson would plate the first run for the Purple and Gold on a sacrifice fly. The Wolfpack would tighten things up, retiring two of next three Pirates to end the inning.



After a scoreless second frame for both teams, ECU would stretch its lead to 2-0 on a double RBI from Jocelyn Alonso but NC State’s homerun hitting offense would awaken in the bottom of the third as Amanda Hasler blasted a three-run shot to center field to take a 3-2 lead.



NC State would extend its lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth after Makayla Marbury hit a single to plate another Wolfpack run.



ECU would be unable to threaten in the final frame and the Wolfpack would take the first game of the doubleheader.



Jordan Hatch (12-11) surrendered four earned runs and walked four batters in the loss while Madison Inscoe (8-13) picked up the win with two strikeouts tossed in four innings and Aisha Weixlmann earned the save with only one hit allowed in three innings.



Game Two: East Carolina 4, NC State 1

Both teams would go scoreless in the first inning, but NC State would add the game’s first run in the bottom of the second on an RBI single to gain the early momentum.



Entering the fourth inning, the Pirates would recapture the offensive success they enjoyed in the early portions of the first game as Wilson would hit a two-run homer to give ECU a 2-1 lead. ECU would add two more runs on the board after Fittante hit a two RBI double to extend the Pirates’ advantage to 4-1. Addy Bullis would follow up the Pirates’ offensive outburst with dominant pitching to retire three NC State batters in quick fashion.



The Pirates would look to add to their lead in the top of the fifth after Jocelyn Alonso reached on a Wolfpack error and subsequently advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Logan Sutton lined out to strand Alonso and end the inning. Bullis would retire three more Wolfpack batters to keep the Wolfpack at bay going into the sixth inning.



After walking the first Wolfpack batter of the seventh inning, Bullis would retire the next three batters to slam the door on NC State’s chances at a comeback.



Bullis (14-10) pitched a complete game and tossed three strikeouts for the win and Rylee Wyman (2-9) gave up six hits and four runs in the loss.



Up Next

Due to anticipated inclement weather, the East Carolina-NC State series finale scheduled for tomorrow at 1 p.m. has been canceled. The Pirates will be back in action on Friday at 5 p.m. at home against Tulsa on ESPN+.