GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s swimming team put on an impressive performance in its first meet of the season as the team swept Gardner-Webb (199.0-103.0), Catawba (194.0-118.0) and Barton (205.0-104.0) on Saturday inside Minges Natatorium.

“Great first meet of the year,” head coach Matthew Jabs said. “Lots of energy, really pleased with the girls’ performances today. Every win is important, but to grab three right off the bat is something we don’t take for granted. There’s always work to be done, and we will find ways to improve as we get ready for a tough opponent next week.”

Three Pirates won multiple events on the day as Kaylee Hamblin placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.76) and the 200 breaststroke (2:17.23), Sadie Covington captured both the 500 and 1000 freestyles (5:08.00, 10:28.58) and Sara Kalawska was victorious in the 100 butterfly (57.20) and 200 butterfly (2:05.31).

ECU also captured the 200 medley behind Kalawska, Hamblin, Brynna Wolfe and Laura Kellberg with a time of 1:43.89 and Elena Dinehart (200 backstroke; 2:03.95), Carlie Clements (100 free; 53.01) and Sophie Benkusky (200 free; 1:54.73) each won an event in their collegiate debuts.

The Pirates will host UNC Asheville in the pool and the diving well at Minges Natatorium on Saturday, Oct. 7 at noon.