LEXINGTON, Ky. – East Carolina has earned the United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for a program record third-straight season, according to an announcement by the organization Thursday.



ECU is one of a single-year record 1,332 collegiate and high school women’s volleyball teams to receive the accolade for the 2022-23 campaign.



The Pirates produced a 3.63 team GPA during the 2023 spring semester – the highest mark in program history. A total of 10 players checked in a 3.50 or higher while Alyssa Finister and Kenzie Beckham notched perfect 4.0 GPAs to land a spot on the Chancellor’s List.



The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.