Pirates enjoy successful split weekend in indoor track

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The East Carolina track and field program continued building towards the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships over the weekend, competing at the East Coast Invitational in Virginia Beach and the Camel City Invitational in Winston-Salem.

“Both meets this weekend went relatively well,” Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “We feel like as a coaching staff we got some things accomplished at both sites. This is the time of the year when the kids start getting a little bit tired and fatigued. We are approaching our fourth meet this weekend. We have to be cautious about keeping them healthy, but at the same time making sure they’re accomplishing what they need to.”

At the East Coast Invitational, Molly Stecker won the high jump with a mark of 1.63 meters while Sommer Knight (3.80m), Rileigh Cardin (3.50m) and Lena Calkins (3.35m) captured the top three spots in the pole vault. Destiny Griffin placed second in the shot put with an attempt that measured 13.11 meters while she also took fifth in the weight throw with a mark of 14.98 meters.

On the men’s side in Virginia Beach, Royal Burris notched the sixth-fastest indoor 200-meter dash time in program history and finished fifth by crossing the finish line in 21.46. Terence Booth, Jr. also claimed second in the 60-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 8.15. Rounding out the competition was an event title won by Niejel Wilkins in the triple jump as he posted an effort of 15.09 meters.

Over in Winston-Salem, Lily Schlossberg checked in with a fifth-place result in the 800-meter run, clocking in at 2:17.14. Madeline Hill also finished fifth in the 5,000-meter run at 17:33.95.

“We are very excited to go back to Virginia Beach and compete at that beautiful facility,” Kraft added. “This is our last tune-up before the conference championship meet in late February.”

Up Next: The Pirates will take part in the Kenneth Giles Invitational Feb. 11-12 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.