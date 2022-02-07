Pirates fall against No. 6 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – Coming off a win in its home opener, the East Carolina women’s tennis team struggled in its second match of the weekend, falling to No. 6 NC State 7-0 on Sunday evening.

ECU drops to 1-2 on the season, with both losses coming to teams ranked in the top-six of the country. NC State improves to 8-0 on the year.

For the third straight match, the Pirates fell behind after doubles play. NC State got sweeps on both courts two and three to clinch the opening point.

NC State got off to a quick start in singles, winning the opening set on all six courts. The Wolfpack got a second point when Nell Miller beat Sofia Cerezo Holgado on court three. NC State added a second when Sophie Abrams beat Alisa Diercksen on court four. The clinching point came on court two as Priska Nugroho topped Alisha Hussain.

While the team match was clinched, there was an upset brewing on court one. Martina Muzzolon looked to be overmatched against No. 8 Jaeda Daniel on the top court, failing to win a game in the opening set. However, the Pirate freshman answered with a 6-4 second set to send it to a deciding third set. Muzzolon refused to back down from the nation’s No. 8 ranked player, matching Daniel game-for-game in the third set. Eventually, the match went to a third set tiebreaker where Daniel was finally able to fend off Muzzolon’s upset bid.

The Pirates will have a week off before hosting UNCG. That match will get started at 2 p.m., on Sunday afternoon at the River Birch Tennis Complex.

Singles Results

No. 8 Jaeda Daniel (NC State) def. Martina Muzzolon (ECU) 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (5)

Priska Nugroho (NC State) def. Alisha Hussain (ECU) 6-0, 6-2

Nell Miller (NC State) def. Sofia Cerezo Holgado (ECU) 6-0, 6-0

Sophia Abrams (NC State) def. Alisa Diercksen (ECU) 6-3, 6-1

Amelia Rajecki (NC State) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-0, 6-0

Sara Nayar (NC State) def. Anne Lou Champion (ECU) 6-2, 6-0

Order of Finish: 3,4,2,1,5,6

Doubles Results

Alisha Hussain & Sofia Cerezo Holgado (ECU) vs. Amelia Rajecki & Abigail Rencheli (NC State) 2-4, unfinished

Jaeda Daniel & Nell Miller (NC State) def. Martina Muzzolon & Alisa Diercksen (ECU) 6-0

Priska Nugroho & Sara Nayar (NC State) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz & Anne Lou Champion (ECU) 6-0

Order of Finish: 3, 2

No. 6 NC State (8-0), East Carolina 1-2w Greaney