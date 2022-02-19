Pirates fall at Coastal Carolina 5-2

CONWAY, S.C. — With four of the six singles matches going to a decisive third set, the East Carolina women’s tennis team dropped a tight 5-2 contest at Coastal Carolina on Saturday morning.

East Carolina drops to 2-3 on the year while Coastal Carolina improves to 3-2.

For the fourth time in five dual matches, the Pirates fell behind in a 1-0 hole after doubles play. ECU was coming off winning the doubles point against UNCG, but Coastal Carolina took early leads on all three courts and never looked back, as the Chanticleers swept the doubles point.

The match tightened up in singles play, with ECU winning three of the opening sets while Coastal Carolina picked up two. The final first set looked like it could swing the match either way as Alisa Diercksen and Paola Landin Lopez needed a tiebreaker on court three. Unfortunately for the Pirates, Lopez was able to edge out Diercksen, meaning ECU would need to overturn at least one first set deficit.

The deficit grew when Coastal Carolina got a point thanks to Jesse Hollins topping Anne Lou Champion 6-4, 6-3 on court six. It went to 3-0 after Victoire De Samucewicz beat Alisha Hussain 6-2, 7-5 on court two.

Sofia Cerezo Holgado and Ines Bachir both won their opening sets for the Pirates, but both rookies dropped tight second sets, including Bachir going to a tiebreaker on court five. Bachir was able to bounce back from missing that opportunity to close her match out, as she took the third set to beat Valentina Urelli 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 and get the Pirates on the scoreboard. But the Chanticleers clinched the match as Holgado fell to Anna Babayan 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 on court four.

Diercksen recovered from dropping that first set tiebreaker by winning the second set, but her momentum ran out in the third, losing to Lopez 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 on court three. The match came to an end with Martina Muzzolon winning a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 duel against Mathilde Tranberg on court one.

ECU will not have to wait long to bounce back. The Pirates will take on UNCW on Sunday morning with first serve scheduled for 10 a.m.

Singles Results

Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Mathilde Tranberg (Coastal Carolina) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

Victoire De Samucewicz (Coastal Carolina) def. Alisha Hussain (East Carolina) 6-2, 7-5

Paola Landin Lopez (Coastal Carolina) def. Alisa Diercksen (East Carolina) 7-6, 2-6, 6-3

Anna Babayan (Coastal Carolina) def. Sofia Cerezo Holgado (East Carolina) 2-6, 7-5, 6-1

Ines Bachir (East Carolina) def. Valentina Urelli (Coastal Carolina) 6-1, 6-7, 6-3

Jesse Hollins (Coastal Carolina) def. Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) 6-4, 6-3

Order of Finish: 6, 2, 5, 4, 3, 1

Doubles Results

Mathilde Tranberg & Paola Landin Lopez (Coastal Carolina) def. Ines Bachir & Alisha Hussain (East Carolina) 6-4

Victoire De Samucewicz & Jesse Hollins (Coastal Carolina) def. Sofia Cerezo Holgado & Alisa Diercksen (East Carolina) 6-3

Valentina Urelli & Anna Babayan (Coastal Carolina) def. Anne Lou Champion & Isabella Rivera Ortiz (East Carolina) 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1