Pirates Fall At No. 3 North Carolina 7-0

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – In the opening dual match of the season, the East Carolina women’s tennis team could not match the firepower of No. 3 North Carolina, falling 7-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

ECU drops to 0-1 on the young season while North Carolina improves to 3-0.

The doubles point saw the top two East Carolina pairings play their first official matches together while the Tar Heels were able to roll out three tandems ranked in the top-50 of the country. That experience showed as North Carolina was able to sweep the doubles matches and take an early 1-0 lead.

The Tar Heels pressed their advantage in the opening set of the singles play, snatching the opening set on all six courts. Ines Bachir nearly grabbed her first set against Sophia Patel on court five, leading 4-1 early on, but eventually fell behind 7-5.

The Pirates were better in the second set, with four out of six Pirates winning more games than they had in their respective opening sets. But it was the third-ranked Tar Heels who were able to pull away on each court to complete the sweep.

East Carolina will be able to bounce back quickly as the Pirates have a pair of matches in store for this weekend. ECU will travel to Richmond, Va., and will take on VCU on Friday afternoon before battling AAC foe Temple in a neutral site match on Saturday morning.

Singles Results

No. 7 Reilly Tran (UNC) def. Martina Muzzolon (ECU) 6-1, 6-2

No. 19 Fiona Crawley (UNC) def. Alisha Hussain (ECU) 6-0, 6-3

No. 13 Carson Tanguilig (UNC) def. Sofia Cerezo Holgado (ECU) 6-2, 6-4

No. 57 Anika Yarlagadda (UNCW) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-0, 6-0

Sophia Patel (UNC) def. Ines Bachir (ECU) 7-5, 7-5

Sara McClure (UNC) def. Alisa Diercksen (ECU) 6-2, 6-4

Order of Finish: 4, 1, 2, 3, 6, 5

Doubles Results

No. 6 Cameron Morra & Carson Tanguilig (UNC) def. Alisha Hussain & Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-0

No. 34 Alle Sanford & Reilly Tran (UNC) def.

No. 48 Fiona Crawley & Anika Yarlagadda (UNC) def. Alisa Diercksen & Martina Muzzolon (ECU) 6-2

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3

ECU 0-1, No. 3 UNC 3-0