Pirates fall at North Carolina A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The road woes continued for the East Carolina women’s basketball team as the Pirates fell at North Carolina A&T 75-59 on Thursday night.

The Pirates fall to 5-6 on the season and are 0-5 on the road this year while the Aggies win their third straight game to improve to 3-6.

How It Happened

The Pirates used shots from beyond the arc to take an early lead in the first quarter. Both teams had five field goals and one free throw in the opening ten minutes, but a pair of triples from Taniyah Thompson and a deep ball by Danae McNeal put ECU up 14-11. Thompson had eight points in the frame while Alexsia Rose handed out four assists.

Unfortunately for ECU, it was the Aggies that got it going from beyond the arc in the second quarter. North Carolina A&T shot 5-of-6 from three in the second frame, including 4-of-4 from Shareka McNeill. That allowed the Aggies to outscore ECU 25-14 and take a 36-28 lead into halftime.

After an early Aggie bucket pushed the lead to 10, East Carolina began to battle back. ECU went on a 10-2 run, all of those 10 points coming in the paint and eight of them on second chances, to cut the North Carolina A&T lead to 42-40 at the third quarter media timeout.

But North Carolina A&T answered with a quick 5-0 run out of the timeout and eventually pushed the lead all the way to 13, before settling for a 55-44 lead after three quarters.

Any hope of a Pirate comeback was quickly dashed as the Aggies opened the fourth on a 7-0 run to take a 62-44 lead before a Thompson three finally ended the run. Thompson added another layup on the next possession to cut the deficit to 13, but that was as close as East Carolina could get with North Carolina A&T seeing out the victory.

Leading Pirates

Thompson led the Pirates with 22 points, her second straight game with at least 20 points and fourth this season. The junior guard finished 4-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc and had five rebounds.

McNeal finished with nine points while Tiara Chambers had eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Rose had seven assists to lead the Pirates and was one of five ECU players with two steals, a group that included Thompson, Tylar Bennett, Da’Ja Green and Synia Johnson.

Up Next

East Carolina will have another road test this weekend when the Pirates travel to UNCW. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 2 p.m., on Sunday afternoon.