NORFOLK, Va. – The East Carolina men’s basketball team fell 71-50 in its first road test of the season to Old Dominion on Saturday night at Chartway Arena.

Javon Small led the Pirates (5-2) with a game-high 11 points while RJ Felton added eight points.

Ben Stanley scored 15 points to lead the Monarchs (4-3).

The Pirates struck first to begin the game on a layup by Felton but struggled to find offense anywhere else early, missing their next seven shots and Old Dominion went on a 7-0 run to take a 9-3 lead at the 14:18 mark. Old Dominion would go up by as much as nine before ECU would heat back up on offense, going on a 13-0 run that was capped off by back-to-back threes from Javon Small to take a 23-18 lead with 6:35 remaining in the first half.

Both teams would go back and forth for the remainder of the first half and ECU would go into the locker room trailing 31-30 after Wynston Tabbs’ floater at the buzzer.

Old Dominion would come out of the half on a quick 6-0 run to force the Pirates to burn a timeout early in the second half to attempt to slow the Monarchs’ momentum. The Pirates were unable to get any closer than seven for the rest of the second half as ECU was outscored 32-18 the rest of the way.

Up Next

The Pirates return to the friendly confines of Minges Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 29 when they host South Carolina State at 7 p.m.