TAMPA, Fla. – The East Carolina softball team dropped the second game of its series with South Florida 9-5 on Saturday afternoon at USF Softball Stadium.

The Pirates (21-11, 0-2 AAC) built an early 4-0 lead in the first inning but that momentum quickly fizzled out as the Bulls (21-15, 2-0 AAC) tacked on nine runs in the bottom of the second to build an insurmountable lead.

ECU would make the score 9-5 after an Anna Sawyer sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth but the Pirates would go three up and three down in the next two innings to allow South Florida to secure the series-clinching win.

Jocelyn Alonso and Taudrea SInnie each recorded two hits to lead ECU at the plate but the Pirates would miss some scoring opportunities, leaving eight runners on base. Payton Hudson (0-1) gave up three hits and five runs for the loss while Lexie Kopko (1-0) only surrendered three hits and one run in 5.2 innings for the win.