Pirates fall at Wichita State, 70-55

WICHITA, Kansas. – A shooting slump in the third quarter doomed the East Carolina women’s basketball team as the Pirates fell to Wichita State 70-55 on Tuesday evening.

East Carolina drops to 8-11 overall with a 1-5 AAC mark while Wichita State improves to 11-7 on the year with a 2-3 league record.

How It Happened

The Pirate offense started slow, scoring just three points over the first seven minutes. That allowed Wichita State run out to a 9-3 lead. But the lid finally came off the rim for East Carolina, with Raven Johnson hitting a three while Da’Ja Green hit a pair of her own to cap an 8-0 run that made it 14-13. The Shockers retook the lead with a field goal in the closing seconds of the quarter, making it 15-14 after one.

East Carolina continued to use the three-ball to its advantage. Green hit her third triple of the game to open the second and Taniyah Thompson added one of her own to make it 20-15. The two teams each went on runs as the clock ticked towards halftime. First, ECU had a 7-0 run behind Green’s fourth triple and layups from Thompson and Tylar Bennett. But the Shockers answered with a 6-0 run to make it 29-28 at the break.

A shooting slump in the third quarter changed the game. After the Shockers scored the first four points of the frame, Thompson canned a jumper to stop the brief run. Unfortunately, Thompson’s two points were the only two East Carolina scored for the first seven minutes of the third quarter. By the time Bennett made a layup, Wichita State had run its lead up to 44-33. Green hit a jumper following Bennett’s layup, but the Shockers answered with a pair of free throws to make it 46-35 heading into the fourth.

The Pirates finally found its offensive footing in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points in the frame. But so did Wichita State as the Shockers scored 24 of their own. The Shockers extended the lead to 60-40 early in the fourth. The Pirates kept fighting, cutting it to 64-52 with 2:07 remaining, but that was as close as East Carolina could get.

Pirate Notes

Green finished with 18 points, the most in a Pirate uniform for the graduate student, as well as a season-high four triples.

Thompson scored 15 points, her tenth straight game with at least 10 points, and leaving her nine points shy of 1,000 in her ECU career.

Before fouling out in the fourth quarter, Bennett had three blocks and seven rebounds to lead the Pirates in both categories.

East Carolina finished with eight three-pointers, just one off its season-high of nine.

Up Next

The Pirates will continue its road swing when they travel to Tulane for a Saturday matinee. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m., in New Orleans.