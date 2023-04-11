GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina lacrosse team fell to the No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels, 12-9, on Tuesday afternoon in Johnson Stadium. The Pirates gave the Tar Heels all they could handle, leading by as many as three goals but came up just short in the end.



East Carolina (10-4, 3-0 AAC) got off to a hot start in the game, leading 3-0 early in the contest with Sophia LoCicero , Frances Kimel and Sophie Patton putting the Pirates out front. North Carolina (11-2, 6-1 ACC) answered, though, taking a 4-3 lead early in the second quarter.



The Pirates wouldn’t go away though and put on a 4-1 run to lead 8-6 early in the fourth quarter.



North Carolina did what champions do and won individual matchups and 50-50 balls late as they put on a 6-0 run to take a lead they would not give up. The Pirates found one more goal late, but it was too late to rally as the Tar Heels held on for the victory.



Brynn Knight was phenomenal in the game, making save after save to keep the Pirates close, then help them into the lead. She commanded the game in goal and showed why she ranks so high nationally in most statistics.



It cannot go unmentioned either, the play of Flynn Reed on the draw. Reed gathered five draw controls while helping the Pirates to a 13-12 edge in the category on the game – though the margin was a good deal higher before the Tar Heels put on their late surge.



It wasn’t the result the Pirates were looking for but that they were looking for that result was a sign of progress. ECU is still 3-0 in conference play and will look to build on the winningest season in program history this weekend.



Up Next

The Pirates will resume conference play on Saturday at noon as they hit the road to battle No. 9 Florida in Gainesville.