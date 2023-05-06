GREENVILLE, N.C. – Sydney Yoder tallied an RBI single and two runs on the day but it wasn’t enough as Tulsa used a late-inning rally to defeat East Carolina 6-3 on Saturday afternoon at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.



Taylor Edwards and Taudrea Sinnie each added a hit for the Pirates (27-26, 3-14 AAC) who had an improved afternoon in hitting the ball but stranded 10 runners to leave the door open for Tulsa to make its comeback.



After a scoreless opening inning for both teams, ECU would strike in the bottom of the second as Yoder’s single would score Logan Sutton and a Tulsa error would score Yoder to put the Pirates ahead 2-0. Tulsa would tie the game at 2-2 in the third but would go back in front 4-3 after Sinnie hit an RBI double to score Yoder.



Kailyn Bearpaw and Haley Morgan each had home runs for Tulsa (22-27, 8-9 AAC) with Bearpaw’s knotting the game at 3-3 in the top of the sixth and Morgan’s two RBI blast putting the Golden Hurricane ahead for good at 5-3. Bearpaw would add an RBI double to make the score 6-3.



Jordan Hatch (12-12) gave up six earned runs and tossed five strikeouts in seven innings for the loss while Kylee Nash (10-13) tossed five strikeouts and only allowed two earned runs for the series-clinching win.



Up Next

East Carolina concludes the series with Tulsa tomorrow at 11 a.m. on ESPN+. Prior to first pitch, the Pirates will recognize its six seniors in Taudrea Sinnie , Madisyn Davis , Bailee Wilson , Millicent Ott , Sydney Yoder and Sophie Wools .