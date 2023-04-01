GREENVILLE, N.C. – Aubrey Evans tallied two hits and two RBI as UCF outlasted East Carolina 4-0 on a windy Saturday afternoon in Max R. Joyner Stadium.

Taylor Edwards, Jocelyn Alonso and Jayci Chamberlain each recorded a hit for the Pirates (22-14, 0-5 AAC) who were staring at a second consecutive game with only one hit before successful at-bats from Edwards and Chamberlain in the bottom of the sixth and seventh respectively.

Shannon Doherty added two hits and an RBI for the Knights (22-18, 3-2 AAC) who outhit the Pirates 6-3 in a game where offense was at a premium.

In similar fashion to Friday’s game, UCF jumped out to an early lead of 3-0 after Evans and Doherty singled and doubled respectively to score runs in the top of the third. ECU would go three straight innings without without getting a batter on base but would threaten to add a run in the bottom of the seventh when Malea Rolle drew a walk and Chamberlain hit a single. The Knights would slam the door on any hopes of preventing a shutout when Taylor Woodring struck out swinging.

Jordan Hatch (8-7) gave up six hits and four earned runs in seven innings while Grace Jewell (6-5) picked up the win with five strikeouts tossed in seven innings.

Up Next

East Carolina closes out the series with UCF tomorrow at noon on ESPN+.