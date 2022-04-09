NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt outscored East Carolina 9-2 in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon, posting a 19-12 American Athletic Conference victory at the VU Lacrosse Complex.

Team Records

East Carolina: 8-6, 1-1 AAC

Vanderbilt: 8-5, 1-1 AAC

Erin Gulden netted a career-high four goals to notch her first career hat trick while Nicole Legar and Leah Bestany tallied two goals apiece. Gabby Fornia put together a seven-point performance for the Commodores with four goals and three assists.

Vanderbilt outshot ECU 35-27 and forced 15 Pirate turnovers. The Commodores also converted 17 of 18 clear attempts and held a 16-9 advantage in ground balls.

Though East Carolina would force a handful of ties during the contest, the Pirates never led. After sporting Vanderbilt a 9-7 lead at the half, ECU limited the hosts to a single goal in the third quarter to forge a 10-10 deadlock heading into the fourth. The Pirates could not keep the Commodores at bay in the final 15 minutes as Vanderbilt pulled away for the win.

Up Next: East Carolina returns home April 16 for an American Athletic Conference matchup with Temple at Johnson Stadium.