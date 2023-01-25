GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team fell to the Memphis Tigers, 61-53- on Wednesday in Minges Coliseum. The Pirates were led by Danae McNeal with 19 points and Amiya Joyner with eight points and 13 rebounds.

East Carolina (12-7, 5-3 AAC) simply couldn’t find a way in a close second half. After taking the lead 52-49, the Pirates mustered only a single point as part of a 12-1 Memphis run over the final 6:23 of the game.

Memphis (12-8, 4-3 AAC) was led by Jamirah Shutes with 24 points on the day. Shutes also drew 10 fouls which helped put ECU in foul trouble in the second half.

The Pirates weren’t able to find much success on defense with only eight steals while the Tigers dominated on the glass with a +13 margin.

Up Next

The Pirates have a short break before they head on the road to take on the South Florida Bulls in Tampa on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.