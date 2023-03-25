GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina lacrosse team dropped a disappointing loss, 13-8, to the Mercer Bears on Saturday in Johnson Stadium. Erin Gulden scored a hat trick and an assist to lead the Pirates on a day where it seemed impossible for shots to find the back of the net.

East Carolina (8-3, 1-0 AAC) got off to a slow start again on Saturday, falling behind as many as four goals early in the contest before clawing their way back into it. The team leveled the score at eight apiece in the final stanza but a pair of Mercer (6-2) goals put the Bears back in front before a very close offside call deflated any ECU momentum. Mercer tallied three more goals to slam the door shut on the comeback effort.

The Pirates had a tough time slowing down Shannon Urey as she finished with a game-high six goals and seven points, including the final three goals of the contest. Urey accounted for nearly half of Mercer’s offense on the day.

The ECU defense had its moments in the game, forcing 11 turnovers – including four caused turnovers by Sydney Frank and three by Alexandra Giacolone – but an ordinarily clinical ECU offense was unable to convert. The team came into the game ranking in the top five in the nation in shot percentage and top 20 in free-position percentage but scored only eight goals on 26 shots and one goal on five free position shots.

Up Next

The Pirates will have a week to regroup as they host Vanderbilt on Saturday, April 1 at 12 p.m. in Johnson Stadium.