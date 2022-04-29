GREENVILLE, N.C. – Wichita State defeated East Carolina 24-1 in an American Athletic Conference series opener Friday evening inside Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

Team Records

Wichita State: 29-13, 11-2 AAC

East Carolina: 20-30, 2-11 AAC

Addison Barnard went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and seven RBI while Zoe Jones notched three hits, three runs scored and seven RBI of her own. Bailey Ledvina accounted for the Pirates’ only run via a third-inning solo home run. The Shockers belted out 10 home runs as part of a 23-hit performance.

Erin McDonald (8-7) went three innings in the victory as she scattered four hits, gave up one run and walked two batters. Logyn Estes (5-9) was tagged with the loss after surrendering eight runs on eight hits with three walks in one inning of work.

A 13-run second inning put Wichita State ahead 16-0 and the Shockers out-scored ECU 8-1 the rest of the way.

Up Next: The teams continue the series Saturday at 2 p.m.