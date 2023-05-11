TAMPA – The East Carolina softball team fell 7-0 to South Florida in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference Softball Championship inside USF Softball Stadium on Thursday afternoon.



Taudrea Sinnie and Jocelyn Alonso each got a hit at the plate for the Pirates (27-28, 3-15 AAC) while Rian Eigenmann and Jordan Kudlub each got two hits to pace South Florida (32-23, 10-7 AAC)



Sinnie would get the first hit of the game for the Pirates and the outfielder would steal second with one out but ECU’s next two batters would fly out to go to the bottom of the first inning. South Florida would score the game’s first run on an RBI single from Marissa Trivelpiece and the Bulls would add another run on a Pirate error to take a 2-0 lead.



After a scoreless second and third inning for both teams, South Florida would add a run on a single RBI to increase its lead to 3-0 going into the fifth inning.



South Florida would add two more runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-RBI single from Jordan Kadlub and with the bases loaded, the Bulls would extend their lead to 7-0 after scoring on a wild pitch and getting hit by a pitch.



Addy Bullis (14-12) allowed two runs and one hit in one inning for the loss while Gabriella Nori (9-8) tossed six strikeouts in a complete game for the win.