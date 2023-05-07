GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team fell to Tulsa 2-0 in its final home game of the season on Sunday afternoon at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

Prior to first pitch, ECU recognized its seven seniors in outfielder Taudrea Sinnie, infielder Bailee Wilson, pitcher Madisyn Davis, infielder Millicent Ott, outfielder Sydney Yoder, catcher Sophie Wools and student manager Weston Wall.

Yoder and Anna Sawyer led the Pirates (27-27, 3-15 AAC) with one hit each but ECU’s bats would start and finish cold as the Pirates only mustered two hits on the day.

ECU held Tulsa (23-27, 9-9 AAC) without a run until the pivotal fifth inning when the Golden Hurricane’s Kylee Nash hit a two RBI single to score Imani Edwards and Kailyn Bearpaw, giving Tulsa a 2-0 advantage. The Pirates would have a chance to get on the board in the bottom of the fifth with Taylor Woodring on second and Yoder on third, but Bailee Wilson lined out to Tulsa’s Imani Edwards to strand two runners on base.

Tulsa wouldn’t allow the Pirates to get on base for the remaining two innings to clinch the series sweep.

Madisyn Davis (0-2) gave up two runs in four innings for the loss while Maura Moore (13-12) tossed five strikeouts in a complete game for the win.

Up Next

East Carolina will face No. 3 seed South Florida as the sixth-seed in the quarterfinals of American Athletic Conference Championship on Thursday in Tampa, Fla at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.