GREENVILLE, N.C. – A shorthanded East Carolina soccer team dropped its final non-conference game of the 2022 regular season 2-0 on Sunday against the UNCG Spartans. The Spartan goals were scored by Gabi Santora and Ava Kiss.

Santora’s goal came on a penalty in the 37th minute which was drawn when a Spartan got behind the ECU back line and forced goalkeeper Maeve English into a foul.

Kiss’s goal came in the 41st minute when she attacked solo from the right side, though the Pirate defense and beat English near post.

The Pirates managed only three shots on target and none of them were particularly dangerous chances.

Key Stats

• Shots were even, 9-9 on the game with a 3-2 shots on goal edge for ECU.

• The Pirates held a 4-2 edge on corners.

• Isbella Gutiérrez made her first career start alongside Brooke Burzynski, making her first start of the season. Peyton Godbey made her second start.

Up Next

The Pirates will be at home on Thursday for an important conference battle with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 7 p.m. The game will be free to attend and available for streaming on ESPN+.