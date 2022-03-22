GREENVILLE, N.C. – Graduate senior Stephen Carroll is tied fir 16th after 36 holes at the 2022 ECU Intercollegiate which is being held at the Brook Valley Country Club. The two-day, 54-hole event is playing at a par-72, 6,830 yard course, The Pirates are currently fifth with a score of 597 (21-over par) and are fifth with 18 holes remaining,

Carroll, who shot a three-over par 147, is tied for 16th and leads the Pirates heading into Tuesday’s final round of play. Cater Busse is tied for 19th at 148 (four over), while Nic Brown and AJ Beechler are tied for 27th at 2-over with a score of 151. Rounding out the Pirates roster is Tyler DeChellis who is tied for tied for 68th at 160 (16-over).

ECU senior finishing out golf season strong

Playing as individuals are Connor Jones who is tied for 21st after posting a 36-hole score of 149 (5-over) followed by Chris Sperrazza at 153 (tied for 39th) and Jack Massei at 153 (tied for 39th), Attie Giles at 154 (tied for 46th), Eston Lee at 156 (t52nd) and Jake Calamaro at 159 (t66th).

Final round action is set for Tuesday morning beginning at 8 a.m. (ET).