Pirates finish 12th at Stitch Intercollegiate

by: ECU Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

AJ Beechler (Rob Taylor Photography & Design photo)

CARY, N.C. – The East Carolina men’s golf team carded a three-round score of 11-over-par 875 (289-298-288) to finish 12th at the Stitch Intercollegiate held at MacGregor Downs this weekend.

A.J. Beechler shot 5-under-par 211 (69-74-68) to finish tied for 17th and led the Pirates for the second consecutive tournament. Stephen Carroll fired a 4-over-par 220 (76-69-75), while Patrick Stephenson finished at 5-over-par 221 (70-77-74). Attie Giles (74-78-75) and Chris Sperrazza (76-80-71) each shot 11-over-par 227.

“A.J. had a nice finish today with a 68 and 71 for Chris was his career low, but on a course that was yielding up some great scores we needed more than just five rounds under par this week,” Pirate head coach Andrew Sapp said.

Ninth-ranked NC State captured the team title by 12 strokes over No. 26 Notre Dame, recording a 54-hole score of 51-under-par 813 (268-280-265). The Irish posted a two-day total of 39-under-par 825 (276-275-275), one stroke in front of third-place East Tennessee State (278-278-270).

Campbell’s Pontus Nyholm claimed medalist honors with a final tally of 17-under-par 199 (68-69-62).

The Pirates will return to the links April 23-25 at the American Athletic Conference Championships at the Southern Hills Golf Club in Brooksville, Fla.

