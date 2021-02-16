Pirates finish 14th at season-opening Kiawah Invitational

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – The East Carolina men’s golf team opened its 2021 spring season with a 14th-place finish at the 54-hole Kiawah Invitational that concluded Tuesday afternoon at the Oak Point Golf Club.

The first day of competition included two rounds in which the Pirates posted consecutive rounds of 293 followed by a 306 on Tuesday for a three round total of 28-over-par 892.

“This was definitely a shock to the system to play so poorly, especially with as hard as our team worked this winter in preparation for the start of the spring season,” Pirate head coach Andrew Sapp said. “We won’t stop working hard and will hope that this painful experience becomes a catalyst to better play in the upcoming weeks.”

Senior Stephen Carroll posted the team’s lowest score of the tournament with a 5-over-par 221 (73-70-78). Fellow senior Tim Bunten (75-73-74) and junior A.J. Beechler (71-73-78) each finished one stroke behind their teammate at 6-over-par 222. Jake Calamaro carded a 15-over-par 231 in his ECU debut, while fifth-year senior Patrick Stephenson fired a 17-over-par 233.

Redshirt junior Jimbo Stanley shot 14-over-par 230 playing as an individual.

Wake Forest won the event after shooting 37-under par, 827, followed by Clemson (-28, 836) and Kentucky (-25, 839). The Deacons’ Michael Brennan earned medalist honors with a two-day total of 16-under-par 200.

The Pirates return to action March 1-2 at the Wake Forest Invitational, which will take place in Pinehurst.