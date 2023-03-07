JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The East Carolina women’s golf team finished 14th in the UNF Collegiate at the Jacksonville Golf and Country Club on Tuesday afternoon.



The Pirates carded a final score of 36-over par 900 (290-296-314) in the two-day, 54-hole event. Andrea Miralles Llopis and Oda Sofie Kilsti both tied for 18th with final scores of 3-over par 219. Miralles Llopis carded a career-best three-under par 69 in the first round.



Marta Perez tied for 68th with a final score 13-over par 229 and Danielle Modder tied for 75th, shooting 17-over par 233 in the event. Caroline Hermes rounded out the Pirates with a 23-over par 239 outing to tie for 86th.



Sam Houston led all teams with a 14-under par 850 performance, followed by Furman at even par 864. Western Kentucky and North Florida tied for third (874) and Xavier rounded out the top five teams at 11-over par 875.



East Carolina will travel to Johns Island, S.C. to compete in the Briar’s Creek Invitational Mar. 13-14 at the Briar’s Creek Golf Club, hosted by the College of Charleston.