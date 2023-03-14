JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team shot 49-over par 913 to finish 15th in the Briar’s Creek Invitational at par-72, 6,152-yard Briar’s Creek Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon.



Danielle Modder and Oda Sofie Kilsti carded an 8-over par 224 to tie for 41st to lead the Pirates while Andrea Miralles Llopis tied for 70th with a 14-over par 230 performance. Marta Perez tied for 79th (75-82-78=235) and Grayson Warren finished 90th (84-82-83=249) to round out ECU’s finishers.



SMU shot 13-under par 851 to lead all teams, followed by UCF at 10-under par 854. Maryland finished third with a final score of 3-over par 867 and NC State and Penn State both shot 9-over par 873 to tie for fourth.



Up Next

The Pirates will travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C. to compete in the Golfweek Intercollegiate Mar. 27-29.