PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team finished fifth to conclude its competition in the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate at the Caledonia Golf and Fish Club on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pirates carded a final score of 39-over par 891 (298-302-291) in the three-day, 17-team tournament.



Marta Perez carded a final score of 2-over par 215, including a 1-under par 70 outing in the final round, to tie for sixth to lead the Pirates. Oda Sofie Kilsti started strong with a 2-under par 69 performance in round one to propel herself to a 11th place tie (four-over par 217).

“My putter felt very good this week and that gave me a lot of confidence since the first day,” Perez said of her performance. “Focusing on my wedges before this tournament definitely paid off and helped me to have a lot of birdie opportunities. I am very excited to play at home next week and feel the support of Pirate Nation in Greenville!”

Danielle Modder tied for 35th with a final score of 16-over par 229, Andrea Miralles Llopis finished with a final score of 21-over par 234 to tie for 53rd and Caroline Hermes carded a final score of 27-over par 240 to tie for 70th.



James Madison finished with top honors as a team, carding a final score of 14-over par 866. UNC Greensboro finished second with a final score of 30-over par 882 and UNC Asheville took third with a final card of 32-over par 884. Florida Gulf Coast shot a final score of 34-over par 886 and the Pirates took fifth place to round out the top-five finishers.