PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team finished fifth to conclude its competition in the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate at the Caledonia Golf and Fish Club on Wednesday afternoon.
The Pirates carded a final score of 39-over par 891 (298-302-291) in the three-day, 17-team tournament.
Marta Perez carded a final score of 2-over par 215, including a 1-under par 70 outing in the final round, to tie for sixth to lead the Pirates. Oda Sofie Kilsti started strong with a 2-under par 69 performance in round one to propel herself to a 11th place tie (four-over par 217).
“My putter felt very good this week and that gave me a lot of confidence since the first day,” Perez said of her performance. “Focusing on my wedges before this tournament definitely paid off and helped me to have a lot of birdie opportunities. I am very excited to play at home next week and feel the support of Pirate Nation in Greenville!”
Danielle Modder tied for 35th with a final score of 16-over par 229, Andrea Miralles Llopis finished with a final score of 21-over par 234 to tie for 53rd and Caroline Hermes carded a final score of 27-over par 240 to tie for 70th.
James Madison finished with top honors as a team, carding a final score of 14-over par 866. UNC Greensboro finished second with a final score of 30-over par 882 and UNC Asheville took third with a final card of 32-over par 884. Florida Gulf Coast shot a final score of 34-over par 886 and the Pirates took fifth place to round out the top-five finishers.
“This was a solid three rounds for Marta to earn her second top-five finish of the season,” head coach CC Buford said. “She played very steady and made a lot of birdies and we are really proud of the work she’s put in to move the needle in the right direction. Oda also had a fantastic week of birdies. Her first round reflects the low scores she’s capable of and I’m excited for our entire team to compete this week at home. Ironwood is in great shape this time of year and it will be a great opportunity for us to finish the season strong and prepare for conference.”
East Carolina returns to the links next week as the Pirates gear up to host the Ironwood Invitational on Apr. 3-4 at the Ironwood Golf and Country Club.