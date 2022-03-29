Tournament: Chattanooga Classic

Location: Chattanooga, Tenn.

Course: Council Fire Golf Club

ECU Finish: 7th of 20 teams (297-298-296=891; +27)

Top ECU Individual: Kathryn Carson (T2nd, 76-67-69=212; -4)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Senior Kathryn Carson used stellar second and third-round performances to fire a season-best four-under 212 (76-67-69) to tie for a second-place individual finish and lead East Carolina to a seventh-place standing at the Chattanooga Classic Tuesday.

The three-day, 54-hole event was held at the par-72, 6,234-yard Council Fire Golf Club.

The Pirates posted a tournament score of 891 (297-298-296), their second-best spring outing of the 2021-2022 campaign following an 867 at the River Landing Classic on March 7-8. Texas-San Antonio captured the team title with a five-over 869.

Carson bounced back from an opening-round 76 with a combined eight-under 136 on the last two days to record her best finish of the season, surpassing a third-place result at the Pirate Collegiate Classic on Sept. 20-21. She was just five strokes off the pace set by Duke’s Anne Chen, who shot a 207 to capture medalist honors while competing as an individual, and matched UTSA’s Ana Gonzales on the leaderboard. Carson notched her second career Top 5 finish and seventh Top 10 standing.

Freshman Andrea Miralles Llopis finished tied for 36th after recording a 224 (75-74-75), while senior Julie Boysen Hillestad carded a 226 (70-80-76), which was good enough for a share of 47th. Rounding out the Pirates’ lineup were junior Oda Sofie Kilsti (76-79-76=231, T58th) and redshirt freshman Riley Hamilton, who logged a 234 (80-78-76) to tie for 69th.

Statistically, ECU stood fourth in pars (164) and fifth in par-4 scoring (4.10), and individually, Carson was second in par-4 scoring (3.83) and tallied the fourth-highest birdie total with 11.

The Pirates will return to action Monday, April 4 when they will close out their 2021-22 regular season schedule by hosting the Ironwood Invitational at Ironwood Golf and Country Club.