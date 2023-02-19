EATONTON, Ga. – The East Carolina women’s golf finished seventh out of 12 teams in the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational at Great Waters Golf Course on Sunday afternoon.

Marta Perez tied for 20th to lead the Pirates, shooting 11-over par 227 in 54 holes of play. Danielle Modder shot 14-over par 230 to tie for 29th and Oda Sofie Kilsti shot 15-over par 231 to tie at 31st spot.

Caroline Hermes turned in a 16-over par 232 performance for a 36th place tie and Andrea Miralles Llopis tied for 41st (18-over par 234) to round out ECU’s finishers.

Georgia Southern finished first with a 31-over par 895, followed by Delaware (10-over par 898) and Western Kentucky (38-over par 902). Mercer and East Tennessee State would tie for fourth at 40-over par 904.

East Carolina returns to the links Mar. 6-7 when the Pirates travel to Jacksonville, Fla. for the UNF Collegiate.