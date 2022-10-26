CONCORD, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team shot 52-over par 916 for a sixth-place finish to conclude its fall season in the Charlotte Invitational on Tuesday afternoon. The two-day event was held at par-72, 6,381-yard Cabarrus Country Club.

Senior Oda Sofie Kilsti turned in an eight-over par 224 performance to tie for 11th to lead the Pirates. Kilsti shot one-under par in the second round on Monday afternoon to tally a second round score of 71. Sophomore Marta Perez and freshman Danielle Modder both shot 14-over par 230 to tie for 22nd.

“This fall presented a lot of tough challenges,” head coach CC Buford said. “We planned a strong schedule knowing our team was very talented and unfortunately we never put together a good performance to capitalize on those strong fields.”

Sophomores Grayson Warren and Andrea Miralles Llopis shot 23-over par 239 to tie for 46th. Senior Caroline Hermes carded a 27-over par 243 as an individual to tie for 59th.

“We had moments this fall that reflect what our team is capable of,” Buford added. “I am confident that with hard work and a unified vision within our entire team, we will return improved for the spring.”

Xavier shot 25-over par 889 to capture team honors, followed by James Madison (895), Cal Poly (895), Charlotte (903) and Northern Illinois (905).

ECU will return to the links in February to begin its spring season.