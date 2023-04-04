GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team finished third in Ironwood Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at the par-72, 6,266-yard Ironwood Golf and Country Club.



The Pirates carded a third-round score of 3-over par 291 in the two-day, 36-hole tournament bringing the team’s total score to 7-over par 871. Danielle Modder and Oda Sofie Kilsti each tied for fourth at 2-under par 214 to lead East Carolina.



Andrea Miralles Llopis carded a final score of (75-75-69=219), using a strong final round to move into a tie for 16th. Marta Perez tied for 28th, carding a final score of 8-over par 224 and Caroline Hermes finished at the 62nd spot to round out the Pirate finishers. Individuals Macie Burcham finished at 34th with a card of 10-over par 226 and Grayson Warren placed 59th at 24-over par 240.



James Madison took team honors (16-under par 848), followed by College of Charleston (867), East Carolina (871), North Florida (872) and Florida Gulf Coast (889).



Up Next

East Carolina will prepare for the American Athletic Conference Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club in Brooksville, Fla. April 16-18.