Pirates fly past Presbyterian, 20-3, improve to 3-0 for first time ever

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A record offensive showing propelled the East Carolina lacrosse team to a 20-3 victory over Presbyterian on Sunday afternoon.

ECU improves to 3-0 on the season, the first time the Pirates have won their first three games in program history. Presbyterian drops to 1-1.

The Pirates turned the game into a blowout right from the opening draw. Frances Kimel got ECU on the scoreboard and 11 seconds later, Nicole LeGar added a second. A Leah Bestany goal made it 3-0 after five minutes.

The gates truly flooded open from there. Ellie Bromley got a goal before Bestany set up Kimel. Payton Barr scored on an unassisted effort. With 39 seconds, Kimel set up Megan Tryniski for a goal and then Tryniski fed Sophia LoCicero who scored. Those five goals came in a span of 3:12 and made it 8-0 with 6:10 remaining in the first. The ECU offense finally cooled off a bit, but LoCicero scored off a pass from Kimel with 16 seconds remaining in the quarter to make it 9-0 after 15 minutes.

The lead extended to 10 early in the second, as Carli Johnston scored. Presbyterian finally got on the scoreboard when Abby Edmisten scored an unassisted goal. But Barr answered for ECU and then the Pirates took advantage of a Presbyterian yellow card as LeGar and Kimel combined for a man-up goal. The Blue Hose closed the second quarter scoring as Edmisten got her second goal, making it 12-2 at the break.

The third quarter was all ECU. The Pirates outscored Presbyterian 5-0 in the frame, with Erin Gulden scoring a pair of goals and getting an assist. Regina Di Chiara and Madeleine Saucier also combined for a goal in the quarter, with Di Chiara scoring and Saucier getting the assists. The pairing combined for two more goals in the fourth quarter, with Di Chiara scoring all three. Her third goal with 23 seconds left gave ECU 20 in the game, tying the school record.

East Carolina had a 33-14 edge in shots and led 15-10 in draw controls. The Pirates had a slight 15-13 lead in ground balls and turned it over five times compared to 11 for the Blue Hose. The 20 goals tie the school record, which had been set in a 20-8 win over Campbell on Feb. 24, 2021 and a 20-5 victory against Wofford in the 2020 home opener.

For the second straight game, Kimel led ECU in points, finishing with two goals and three assists. Regina Di Chiara had a hat trick to lead ECU in goals, while Madeleine Saucier had three assists. The pair were two of seven Pirates with exactly three points. Nicole LeGar (six), Flynn Reed (four) and Sophie Patton (three) combined for 13 draw controls while Alexandra Giacolone led the Pirates with two caused turnovers. Brynn Knight took the first 30 mintues in goal for ECU, making four saves and allowing two goals. Sophie Bandorick followed with 18 shutout minutes, making four saves while Savvy Smith played the final 12 minutes.

The Pirates will return to the field with a trip to George Mason on Friday, Feb. 25. That game will get started at 4 p.m., in Fairfax, Va.