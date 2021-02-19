Pirates freshman relief pitcher on preseason watch list

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina freshman C.J. Mayhue is one of 45 players named to the initial Watch List for the 16th Annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper-of-the-Year Award, given to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I Baseball, the association announced Friday.

Mayhue, who was a 2020 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America selection, appeared in a team-best eight games out of the bullpen posting a 1-0 record with a miniscule 0.56 ERA. He allowed just a pair of runs (one earned) on 12 hits and struck out 19 batters while walking six over 16.0 frames.

The lefty made his collegiate debut against William & Mary (Feb. 15) tossing two scoreless frames where he gave up one hits and fanned three. In his next outing, he allowed an unearned run at Campbell (Feb. 19) over two innings and didn’t surrender another run until his final game at UNCW (March 11) in the fourth inning – a span of 12.0 innings. He earned his first collegiate win against Georgia Southern (Feb. 23) working two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in a 3-2 victory.

The Shelby, N.C. native established new a career-high in strikeouts (six) and innings pitched (3.1) against No. 13 Ole Miss (Feb. 29) in the Keith LeClair Classic. In all, he worked at least one inning of relief in all eight appearances (multiple frames five times), struck out at least one batter in each outing (multiple four times), held opposing hitters to a .203 composite batting average and stood among the team leaders in ERA, innings pitched and strikeouts.

ECU is slated to open the season Friday, Feb. 19 when it plays host to Rhode Island. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. (ET) at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.