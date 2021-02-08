Pirates’ Gardner named AAC Player of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior Jayden Gardner was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week Monday. It is the third time that Gardner has received the honor in his career.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Wake Forest, N.C. averaged 22.0 points, 12.0 rebounds. 2.5 assists and 38 minutes in a pair of games, including a nine-point win over No. 5 Houston.

Gardner scored 21 points and grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds in ECU’s win over Houston, while also handing outing a season-best four assists. He became the third player in conference history to amass 30 career double-doubles with his league leading seventh of the season.

He added 23 points in the Pirates’ loss at Memphis Saturday, missing a third consecutive double-double by a single rebound. He sank 7-of-10 free throws against the Tigers pushing his career total foul shots made to 400, to become the third player in school history and eighth player in league lore to reach the milestone mark.

Gardner has scored 20 or more points in each of ECU’s last four games and eight times this season. He ranks second in the league in scoring (17.7 ppg) and rebounding (8.6) and has the seventh-best field goal percentage (.490).