TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WNCT) — Saturday was a busy day for the East Carolina University football team.

The team practiced for the first time in the University of Alabama indoor facility. After that, they enjoyed an evening at E-Plex Magic City, a huge gaming center where the Pirates have been letting loose a little.

Earlier Saturday, it was all business. Because of the frigid weather, the team traveled down the road to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to the University of Alabama to hold practice.

To the tune of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”:

“Twas the day before Christmas when all across the state, the weather was frightful but football couldn’t wait. It’s cold outdoors but not inside. That’s where we found the Pirates practicing at the home of the Crimson Tide.

“The players worked to get better in their purple and gold threads while visions of a bowl win danced in their heads. With practice done, it was time to play a chance to have some fun before Christmas Day.

“So it’s back to practice Sunday, where the Pirates give all their might, but for now, Happy Christmas to all and to all a good night.

The team was scheduled to have a Christmas dinner later Saturday. On Sunday, it’s back to Tuscaloosa. After that, they’ll have the rest of Christmas off to enjoy the holiday.