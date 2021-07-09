Pirates’ Hamilton qualifies for U.S. Women’s Amateur

SANFORD, N.C. – East Carolina freshman Riley Hamilton was one of six golfers to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur on Tuesday, July 6 after posting an 18-hole score of 72 (even par) at the Carolina Trace Country Club (Lake Course) in Sanford, N.C.

Hamilton carded a front nine score of 36, registering nine consecutive pars, and opened the back with another par on No. 10. After carding a bogey on No. 11, the Reidsville, N.C. native recorded two-straight birdies (holes 14 and 15) before another bogey on No. 16 and two more pars on the last two holes for a back nine score of 36. In all, she had 14 pars, two birdies and a pair of bogeys.

“I’m so blessed to get to play in my first U.S. Amateur,” Hamilton said. “This year has had its fair share of struggles, but to bounce back and qualify for this tournament means everything to me. It’s why I play the game. All glory to God!”

Hamilton will play in the 121st USWA alongside fellow Pirate Kathryn Carson, who secured her spot after shooting a 2-over 74 at the Belle Meade Country Club in Nashville, Tenn. on June 24.