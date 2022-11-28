GREENVILLE, N.C. – Junior wide receiver Jsi Hatfield has been named the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday.

The weekly honor is the first of his career as well as the fifth for the team this season.

Hatfield notched his first career kickoff return touchdown in the second quarter of East Carolina’s 49-46 American Athletic Conference victory at Temple Saturday, taking it 97 yards to the house to give the Pirates the lead in what turned out to be an offensive shootout. The kickoff return touchdown was the first for ECU since Tyler Snead recorded a 95-yard score against Temple back on Nov. 21, 2020, in Philadelphia. Hatfield totaled 174 all-purpose yards in the contest, tallying 140 in the return game and 34 on two receptions.

The big EIGHT EIGHT‼️



Jsi Hatfield takes this 97 yards to put us back in the lead. pic.twitter.com/erunRDiarK — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) November 26, 2022

Additionally, sophomore running back Keaton Mitchell earned AAC Weekly Honor Roll recognition following a performance during which he racked up a career-high-tying 222 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and his third career receiving touchdown. He surpassed 100 yards on the ground for the sixth-straight game, the seventh time this season and the 14th time in his career.

Mitchell is currently fifth on the program career list with 2,900 rushing yards and needs just one more to match Carlester Crumpler for fourth place.

American Athletic Conference Week 13 Honorees

Offensive Player of the Week: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Defensive Player of the Week: Brandon Crossley, S, SMU

Special Teams Player of the Week: Jsi Hatfield, WR, East Carolina

AAC Week 13 Honor Roll

John Rhys Plumlee, QB, UCF

Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina

Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

E.J. Warner, QB, Temple

Braylon Braxton, QB, Tulsa