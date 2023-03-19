GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team concluded the final game of the Jolly Roger Invite on a positive note, as the Pirates outlasted Presbyterian 9-8 on Sunday afternoon inside Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.



Bailee Wilson and Logan Sutton each homered to propel the Pirates (20-9) to an early seven-run lead before withstanding a furious two-inning rally from the Blue Hose (19-8) to tie last season’s win total of 20.



After an early Blue Hose run, ECU’s offense caught fire as Taudrea Sinnie and Taylor Edwards each scored and drove in runs to give the Pirates a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Wilson would drive one to left field to extend the Pirates’ lead to 5-1 and Sutton would cap the scoring binge with a two-run shot to put ECU up 8-1 in the bottom of the fifth.



Morgan Hess would record a two-run homer herself in the top of the sixth to keep Presbyterian alive and Hess would strike again with a three-run shot to pull the Blue Hose within one run at 9-8. Jordan Hatch would fly out the next batter to thwart the comeback attempt and clinch the win.



Addy Bullis (11-3) struck out four batters in five innings while Jenna Greene (8-5) allowed four earned runs for the loss.



Up Next

The Pirates hit the road for a midweek clash at UNC Wilmington on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on FloSoftball.