GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jacob Starling hit his first career home run, a two-run shot, in the sixth inning helping East Carolina to a 7-6 win over Elon Wednesday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 12-10 on the year, while the Phoenix drop to 11-9.

With the game tied at four all going to the home half of the sixth, the Pirates scored three runs to take a 7-4 lead. Cam Clonch doubled down the left-field line with one out and scored on Ryan McCrystal’s base hit to left field. Starling, who extended his hit streak to four games with a single in the second, blasted his a two-run shot to right field for what would be the game-winning hit.

Zach Agnos (1-0) picked up his first career win tossing 1.2 scoreless relief frames allowing one hit and striking out a career-high five batters. Carter Spivey notched his second save of the year closing out the game retiring both batters he faced in the ninth with one on and registering a strikeout. Danny Beal, who made his first collegiate start gave up two runs (both earned) on one hit with two walks and one punch out in 2.1 innings. The Pirates used six pitchers on a staff day from Beal to Agnos getting outings from Trey Yesavage (0.2 IP, 1 R, 2 Ks), Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman (0.2 IP, 1 BB), C.J. Mayhue (1.2 IP, 3 Hs, 1 R, 3 BBs), Josh Grosz (0.2 IP, 1 K), Ben Terwilliger (0.2 IP, 2 Hs, 2 Rs, 2 Ks) and Skylar Brooks (0.0 IP, 2 BBs).

Jake Nolan (1-1) took the loss on a staff day for Elon allowing one run (earned) on one hit with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning. Starter Ian Evans gave up two runs (both earned) on three hits with a punchout in one inning. The Phoenix also used five additional pitchers in Liam Dabagian (1.0 IP, 2 H), Sam DiLella (1.0 IP, 2 Hs, 1 R, 1 K), Cam Seguin (2.0 IP, 2 Hs, 1 R, 4 Ks), Ben Simon (0.1 IP, 2 Hs, 2 Rs) and Shea Sprague (2.0 IP, 1 H).

The Pirates jumped out to an early 2-0 lead pushing across a pair of runs in the first inning. Lane Hoover reached on a single up the middle and scored two batters later when Alec Makarewicz doubled to left field. Agnos followed with another shot back up the middle plating Makarewicz.

Luke Stephenson’s three-run homer in the third put Elon ahead 3-2. Connor Coolahan was hit by a Danny Beal pitch to start the frame and then he took second when Charlie Granatell drew a walk. After a sac bunt by Samuel Frontino moved the runners up 90 feet, Stephenson blasted his fifth home run of the season sending a shot down the left-field line.

ECU scored single runs in the third and fourth frames re-taking the lead at 4-3. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart tied the game at three-all in the home half of the third after belting his third home run of the season and Josh Moylan blasted his second of the season, off the scoreboard, in the fourth.

Once again, the Phoenix tied the game (4-4) scoring a run in the fifth stanza. With the bases loaded, Cole Reynolds sent a deep fly ball to center pushing across Samuel Frontino from third base.

ECU pounded out 13 hits getting multiple base knocks from Agnos, Hoover, Makarewicz, Moylan and Starling. Seven different players scored a run in the contest, while Starling tallied a team-high two RBI.

ECU continues its five-game homestand at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium when it plays host to VCU in a three-game set. First pitch Friday, March 25 is slated for 6:30 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on ESPN+.