GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina soccer team opens up American Athletic Conference play at 7 p.m. on Thursday as they host the Florida Atlantic Owls in Johnson Stadium. The game is free to attend and will be available for streaming on ESPN+ with Zach Berly and Brianna Pinto on the call.

Last Time Out

The Pirates finally wrapped up their three-game road swing with a 1-1 draw at Western Carolina Sunday. It was a frustrating day for the team as they had their chances to put it away. Emma Sheehan’s goal gave the team the lead in the first half and just minutes later an earned penalty looked to put the team in position to open the flood gates. But the penalty was saved and Western was able to equalize late in the second half.

Scouting the Owls

Florida Atlantic is off to a solid start against a very difficult schedule. They enter Thursday’s contest after holding their own in a 2-0 defeat to Tennessee. So far on the season, six players have scored goals for the owls with Elin Simonardottir leading the way with a quartet of scores. Lexi Gonzalez and Blythe Braun have split time in goal with a .686 save percentage combined and 1.40 goals allowed on average.

Series History

The Pirates and Owls have played just twice before, in 2013 and 1998. ECU took both of the previous meetings with Skylar Poole netting the winner in the 1-0 result back in 2013. The Pirates won 2-1 back in 1998. Stephanie Wrass scored the winner in the game which was the semifinal of the Holiday Inn Express Invitational hosted by Stony Brook.

