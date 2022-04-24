GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina track and field program put in its final preparations for the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships over the weekend, taking part in the USC Open in Columbia, S.C. and the Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville.

Between the men’s and women’s teams, the Pirates secured 11 program top-10 times and marks while winning six events.

USC Open Event Winners (Men)

Niejel Wilkins – Triple Jump (15.44m)

Program Top-10 Times and Marks Achieved (Men)

Matthew Russell – Steeplechase (9:16.95) Chase Osborne – 10,000 (30:37.79) Jack Dingman – 1,500 (3:51.57)

Virginia Challenge Event Winners (Women)

Sommer Knight – Pole Vault (4.31m)

USC Open Event Winners (Women)

Lindsay Yentz – 1500 (4:30.18)

Abby Yourkavitch – 3000 (10:05.54)

Brooke Stith – Long Jump (5.95m)

Rebekah Bergquist – Discus (51.63m)

Program Top-10 Times and Marks Achieved (Women)

Madeline Hill – 10,000 (35:21.67) Melicia Mouzzon – 200 (23.49) Naadiya Faison – Shot Put (15.12m) Ansley Frady – Javelin (46.02m) Lindsay Yentz – 1500 (4:30.18) Rebekah Bergquist – Discus (51.63m) Sydni McMillan – 100 Hurdles (13.91) Rileigh Cardin – Pole Vault (3.75m)

Looking Ahead

The AAC Outdoor Championships are scheduled for May 13-15 at Cessna Stadium in Wichita, Kan.