Pirates improve at South Carolina Invitational

COLUMBIA, S.C. – East Carolina continued its indoor track and field season over the weekend at the South Carolina Invitational, making progress in numerous events.

“Both teams definitely got better this weekend,” Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “The one thing that I am constantly preaching is that they have to perform with some sort of consistency. If you are constantly in the neighborhood of consistency, then you know you are probably due for a big personal record. We competed against some really stiff competition this weekend. This is the type of competition we need to prepare for our AAC Indoor Championships in late February.”

In the 200-meter dash, Melicia Mouzzon won the open section with a time of 24.60 while Makhia Jarrett and Rosalynd Hollingsworth took sixth and eighth place respectively by crossing the line in 25.06 and 25.15. Lindsay Yentz posted the eighth-best mile time in program history at 4:59.89 to claim sixth place and was complemented by a sixth-place result out of Alex Montoya in the 5,000-meter run (19:40.71).

The women’s jumps squad enjoyed a solid weekend as Brooke Stith won the invitational section of the triple jump with a mark of 12.71 meters while sister Bria Stith placed fourth (12.22m). L’Nya Carpenter placed second in the open portion of the triple jump (11.45m) and grabbed fifth in the open section of the long jump (5.49m).

In the throwing events, Naadiya Faison placed second among the shot put invite field with a mark of 13.22 meters as well as second in the open section of the weight throw (16.23m).

On the men’s side, Royal Burris notched two top-10 program indoor times. He posted the eighth fastest in the 60m prelims at 6.79 and the 10th best in the 200m at 21.53. Chase Osborne also turned in the ninth-fastest mile time in school history, crossing the finish line in 4:15.12 for a 13th-place result.

“Numerous athletes on both teams had season and lifetime bests this weekend,” Kraft stated. “Now we have to turn our attention to having a good week of practice and get ready to compete at a fantastic venue in Virginia Beach.”

Up Next

The Pirates head up to Virginia Beach for the East Coast Invitational Feb. 4-5.