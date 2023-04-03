GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team is currently in second place at the Ironwood Invitational after carding a team score of 4-over par 580 through two rounds of play on Monday afternoon at Ironwood Golf and Country Club.



Oda Sofie Kilsti shot 2-under par 70 in both rounds for a three-way tie for first place at 4-under par to lead the Pirates. Danielle Modder continued her impressive freshman campaign by carding a career-best first round score of 5-under par 67 and currently sits in fourth place at 3-under par. Marta Perez is tied for 21st at 5-over par after carding a two-round score of 149 (77, 72).



Andrea Miralles Llopis is tied for 25th at 6-over par 150 after two rounds of play and Macie Burcham is tied at the 31st post as an individual with a scorecard of 7-over par 151. Grayson Warren is tied for 57th as an individual at 15-over par 159 and Caroline Hermes sits at 62nd with a card of 29-over par 173.



James Madison currently leads all teams with a two-round score of 6-under par 570, followed by the Pirates in second place. The College of Charleston (291-291=582), North Florida (299-287=586) and Howard (300-290=590) round out the top-five teams.



The third and final round tees off at 8:15 a.m. tomorrow morning with the Pirates beginning at 8:45 a.m. and 8:55 a.m. on holes one and 10 respectively.