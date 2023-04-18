BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – The East Carolina women’s golf currently sits in sixth place after carding a team score of 1-under par 287 in the second round of the AAC Championship at Southern Hills Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon.



The Pirates were one of only two teams with a score under par as UCF shot 4-under par 284 to tie for second with Tulsa.



Oda Sofie Kilsti shot 2-under par 70 to lead the Pirates to sit in a four-way tie for fourth and Danielle Modder carded an even par 72 to tie for 19th. Macie Burcham carded a one-under par 71 to tie for 23rd and Andrea Miralles Llopis is tied for 29th after shooting 2-over par 74. Marta Perez sits in a tie for 44th after carding 2-over 74 par to round out ECU’s lineup.



The Pirates get the third and final round underway tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. on ESPN+.