Pirates ink pair of transfer softball pitchers

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Transfer pitchers Addy Bullis and Madisyn Davis have completed grant in aid agreement to attend East Carolina University and compete for the Pirate softball program beginning in the fall of 2021, according to an announcement by head coach Shane Winkler on Wednesday.

“I’m excited about the addition of Madisyn and Addy to our pitching staff,” Winkler said. “To be able to bring in two pitchers that give opposing offenses two completely different looks is going to be huge. I’m looking forward to watching them grow under Coach Q this year.”

Addy Bullis, Sophomore, LHP, Ivoryton, Conn. (University of Dayton)

· Emerged as Dayton’s top pitcher during the 2021 campaign, earning both Second-Team All-Atlantic 10 Conference honors and A-10 All-Rookie Team accolades after compiling a 13-7 record and 1.98 earned run average.

· Tallied 113 strikeouts against just 29 walks in 124.0 innings of work, leading the Flyers to the championship game of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

· Held opposing hitters to a .212 batting average while also tossing two solo shutouts.

· Notched at least eight strikeouts in seven games, including a career-high 13 in Dayton’s 5-0 victory over Saint Bonaventure.

· Named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week twice (March 16 and April 19).

· Came within one out of a perfect game in the Flyers’ 8-0 six-inning win over IUPUI, retiring the first 17 batters she faced and allowing just a single hit while striking out seven.

Winkler on Bullis: “We got to know Addy really well in the A-10 last year when she led Dayton to a championship game appearance. She’s a highly competitive southpaw that adds much-needed experience to our staff. She has so many ways to get hitters out and I’m looking forward to the success she will have in the American Athletic Conference.”

Madisyn Davis, Junior, RHP, Jacksonville, Fla. (UCF)

· Spent the first two years of her collegiate career at fellow AAC member UCF, appearing in three games for the Knights before the 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Ranked as the 85th-best recruit nationally in the 2019 class by Extra Innings Softball as well as 86th by FloSoftball.

· Was a three-time Florida 8A all-state selection, leading Oakleaf High School to the state championship as a sophomore, posting a 14-0 record and 0.62 earned run average.

· Named the 2019 Florida 8A Pitcher of the Year.

· Put together a 45-2-1 record in the circle at Oakleaf and went undefeated her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Winkler on Davis: Madisyn has two years of experience in the AAC and that’s going to be extremely valuable for our pitching staff. Her mental approach to the game is going to rub off on all of her teammates and make us all better. She has the ability to really spin it and change speeds. She’ll make an immediate impact for our program.”