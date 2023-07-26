NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – For the fifth time in program history, East Carolina has been named an Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Honor Squad, the organization announced Wednesday. Additionally, five members of East Carolina’s 2023 lacrosse team have been named to the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll for Division I.



The Pirates are one of 287 teams across all divisions to earn this distinction and have now done so in all seasons in program history (the award was not given in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). To qualify for this prestigious honor, the women’s lacrosse team must have posted a 3.2 or higher team GPA for the academic year.



Individually, Ellie Bromley , Sydney Frank , Sophia LoCicero , Camryn Pennypacker and Flynn Reed all earned the recognition for their efforts in the classroom. To be eligible for the Honor Roll, student-athletes must be a junior, senior, or graduate student and have earned a cumulative academic GPA of 3.50 or greater.



LoCicero earned the honor for the third time in her career while Bromley, Pennypacker and Reed did so for the second time.



The IWLCA honored 928 student-athletes from 95 different institutions on the 2023 IWLCA Division I Academic Honor Roll.