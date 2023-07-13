GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina lacrosse team has been recognized as the 2023 IWLCA Community Awareness Award team winner for Division I.

The purpose of the Team Community Awareness Award is to recognize one team in each Division that has contributed significantly to their community during the previous academic year. Academics are not part of the award, and at least 50% of the team’s roster must have participated in community service activities to be eligible for the award.

The Pirates were involved in numerous events and initiatives throughout the 2022-2023 academic year. Coordinated by Headstrong Foundation, the Pirates participated in raising money and awareness for cancer using their platform and their outreach in the community. East Carolina finished fifth out of 150 teams with the most funds raised from March to May. The team also took part in the Morgan’s Message Sidewalk Chalk event on March 31st. The Pirates have carried out several Pitt Lacrosse Events, a program in Greenville, NC that allows the players to work closely with elementary school-aged girls in lacrosse. The ladies also make several visits to Elmhurst Elementary throughout the year and help out at gym classes and other school events.

In addition, the team collaborated with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) which sponsors MHAW (Mental Health Awareness Week). Team members participated in several activities during this week of awareness, including creating stress balls for staff and students at ECU, handing out wristbands that promote mental health awareness, and distributing materials that included mental health resources.

Complete IWLCA CAA Recognitions:

Team – Warner (NAIA), East Carolina (Division I), Lee (Division II), Wilkes (Division III)

Individual – Emma McGlaughlin (George Washington, Division I), Kate Winstanley (Alabama Huntsville, Division II), Sarah Labovitz (Washington & Jefferson, Division III)