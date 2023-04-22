PHILADELPHIA – The East Carolina lacrosse team fell to the Temple Owls, 11-7, on Saturday. After scoring the game’s opening goal the Pirates trailed for the bulk of the game.



East Carolina (10-6, 3-2 AAC) struggled offensively again with just X goals scored led by Camyrn Pennypacker and Ellie Bromley with three apiece. Frances Kimel also contributed a goal.



Temple (7-8, 2-3 AAC) on the other hand controlled the game with possession. The Owls dominated on the draw with a nearly plus-10 margin on draw controls while racking up shots and finding a way to get the ball past Brynn Knight who played another sound game in cage.



It deserves mentioning that Taylor Grollman was dominant in goal for Temple with 14 saves to just seven goals allowed.



It was a game that never get out of hand, per se, but was slowly squeezed to a difficult margin by the Owls. The comeback effort was made harder by the defensive proclivity of Temple and the struggle to hit the net by the Pirates.



The key sequence came in the final five minutes when the Pirates had cut the margin to three before failing to convert a free position attempt which led to a free position goal for Temple on the other end with under four minutes to play.



Up Next

Still hunting for a spot in the upcoming AAC Tournament, the Pirates will look to their matchup with No. 4 James Madison next Saturday to clinch their spot. The game is set for 12 p.m. in Johnson Stadium with free attendance for fans wishing to attend.