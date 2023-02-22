GREENVILLE, N.C. – It was like it was scripted.

The East Carolina women’s basketball team came back from the dead once again after being down 10 points with 11 minutes to play in regulation. The Pirates and Houston then went on to play 26 more minutes of basketball before ECU pulled out an 88-83 win Wednesday night in front of a crowd of over 2,000 at Minges Coliseum Wednesday.

It seems hard to find a single player of the game in a 55-minute, high-stakes American Athletic Conference battle, but any list has to include the woman who played all 55 of those minutes while racking up 12 assists: Micah Dennis . Dennis ran the point with poise all game for the Pirates (20-8, 11-4 AAC) as she tallied the ninth-most assists in a game in program history.

To get to overtime, though, it took another remarkable comeback. Trailing by nine with 2:59 to play in regulation, the Pirates went on a tear going on a 10-1 run to level the game at 62. ECU even had a chance to win it in regular time, but Danae McNeal’s shot fell off the rim. The Pirates have now come back from deficits of 11, nine and 10 to win their last three games and have won six-straight overall, the longest streak since 2014-15.

Overall, the game was as advertised: a physical, defensive-minded matchup that took three overtimes for a team to even reach 88 points. The Pirates and Cougars (10-15, 8-5 AAC) both ranked in the top three nationally in steals per game and delivered to the tune of 25 for ECU and 22 for Houston. Six Pirates recorded multiple takeaways on the day.