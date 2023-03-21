GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina men’s golf team fired an opening round 300 (12-over par) during opening round action and was sitting tied for third before play was suspended during second round action at the 2023 ECU Intercollegiate presented by Dogwood State Bank. The two-day, 54-hole event is being held at the par 72, 6,830-yard Brook Valley Country Club.



Before play was suspended due to darkness, the Pirates moved into the top spot and sits 11-over par three shots ahead of Francis Marion (14-over) and four shots ahead of Barton College (15-over). Rounding out the top five are Gardner-Webb (16-over) and James Madison (21-over). Heading into Tuesday’s action, eight teams had not completed their rounds with play resuming at 9 a.m. (ET).



Freshman Lucas Augustsson is tied for seventh after an opening-round score of 78 (4-over) and has carded a three-under 57 through 16 holes of second-round action. Graduate student Nicolas Brown (4-over) and freshman Philip Linberg Bondestad are tied for 16th midway through round two at 4-over par. Brown posted a first-round score of 75 (3-over), while Bondestad was even with a 72. Rounding out the Pirates roster were sophomores Tyler DeChellis (t23rd) and Carter Busse (t41st). DeChellis is six over following an opening round of 80, while Busse is 8-over after his first-round score of 77.



Playing as individuals are graduate student Stuart Fuller (t16th), freshman Davis DeLille (t64th), junior Eston Lee (t92nd) and graduate student Connor Jones (t92nd).



Third-round action will begin once second-round play concludes on Tuesday, which will begin at 9 a.m. (ET).